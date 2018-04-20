Janie Bryant teams with Unique Vintage on a new Beverly Hills-inspired capsule collection

Her favorite looks from the new collection include a blue and yellow floral dress as well as a yellow halter dress emblazoned with a poodle print. "The poodle is my signature," she said. "It's a 1950s icon, but it's an extension of me. They are my spirit animal. 25 years ago, I got my first little toy poodle, and I've been getting poodles ever since." Bryant owns two adopted standard poodles named Daisy and Prince Valiant. "I just imagined my poodles in front of the hotel with a big pink convertible," she said of their inclusion in the designs for the collections.