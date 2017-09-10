Viva Avant Garde! Jeremy Scott marks his label's 20th anniversary with a best-of capsule collection

Jeremy Scott marked the 20th anniversary of his namesake label here Friday night with a best-of collection on the runway, celebrity friends in the audience and a flurry of silver metallic confetti in the air.

A capsule collection – which launched online immediately after the show – included T-shirts, sweaters, hoodies, tops and denim jackets bearing some of the memorable patterns and slogans from the label’s 39-plus past seasons.

Jason DeCrow / AP Among the high-profile models walking in Scott's 20th-anniversary show were Gigi Hadid, from left, Karlie Kloss and Coco Rocha. Among the high-profile models walking in Scott's 20th-anniversary show were Gigi Hadid, from left, Karlie Kloss and Coco Rocha. (Jason DeCrow / AP)

That meant lots of camouflage-patterned pieces for men and women including jackets and pants festooned with colorful patches, top-of-the-thigh lace-up boots and a show-stopping camo-print bustier ensemble accessorized with a black backpack that trailed a cascade of corkscrew ruffles, a pink snakeskin print that appeared on hot pants and cropped leather jackets and a cadre of cartoon characters with bulging eyes and gaping mouths.

There was also a range of chunky bejeweled dresses, tops, jackets and trousers set with faux multi-colored stones the size of Big Macs as well as a range of shimmery, clingy silver dresses that hugged the curves liked liquid mercury.

Among the eye-catching pieces in the available-now capsule collection were cartoonish skeletal rib-cage prints and T-shirts emblazoned with fashion-forward-reaffirming phrases like “Keep Fashion Weird,” and “Viva Avant Garde” in a graffiti-like spray-paint font. The latter slogan is a callback to a 1999 advertising campaign that featured a photo of Scott posing with models Maryanne Fletcher, Marleen, Zora Starr and Devon Aoki.

Aoki was on the runway for the 20th-anniversary show, joined by an all-star model lineup that included Gigi Hadid, Coco Rocha, Jourdan Dunn, Karlie Kloss, Liberty Ross, Joan Smalls and Stella Maxwell.

Brian Ach / Getty Images Designer Jeremy Scott is showered in confetti at the end of the runway show, which marked was a 20th anniversary celebration of his namesake label. Designer Jeremy Scott is showered in confetti at the end of the runway show, which marked was a 20th anniversary celebration of his namesake label. (Brian Ach / Getty Images)

Well-knowns watching from the front row included Lionel Richie (which isn’t as random as it might seem since the singer’s daughter walked the show), Vanessa Hudgens, Madonna’s daughter Lourdes de Leon and the Hilton sisters Nicky and Paris.

The show ended with a standing ovation for Scott and an enthusiastic burst from a confetti cannon in the rafters that added to the celebratory feel.

The capsule collection is being sold through the designer’s www.jeremyscottcom website as well as a handful of retailers worldwide including Just One Eye in Los Angeles.

