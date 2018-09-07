New York Fashion Week: Jeremy Scott puts Polaroids, Pikachu and politics on the spring/summer 2019 runway

Scott’s focus on fun footwear resulted in one of the most unusual meldings of boot and garment we’ve seen since Balenciaga’s high-class riff on fetish wear a few years back; a jumpsuit-like garment with a zipper running straight down the center, between the legs and up the other side. Zipped together it looks a lot like a pair of traditional overalls (if traditional overalls came in sequin-covered orange, yellow and brown camouflage). Unzipped, the outfit appears to be more like two over-the-knee — and over-the-shoulder-blade – statement boots.