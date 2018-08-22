Designer Jonathan Simkhai relocates his business to L.A., opens first retail store on La Cienega

“I grew up in Westchester, New York, and I would beg my mom to let me skip school and go to the mall,” Simkhai says. “And one time, when I was helping a friend find clothes in this particular store — Havana Jeans — the woman who owned the store came out and said, ‘I’ve been watching you on the camera, and you have a really good eye. I’ve been watching you dress this person, and I’d love to offer you a job.’ I was 14 at the time, but I eventually started working for her for a few hours after school. I ended up working there for many years, and ever since those days, I’ve taken a lot of pride in my customer interaction. I love spending time with [customers] and am always excited about the opportunity to dress a woman.”