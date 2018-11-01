Kevin Nealon to headline, and Gabriel Iglesias and Sasheer Zamata to perform at myeloma fundraiser Saturday

The event raises money for the Peter Boyle Research Fund, named in honor of the late actor who died in 2006 after a four-year battle with myeloma, a cancer of the bone marrow plasma cells. His widow, Loraine Boyle, organized the first fundraiser in his name the next year. Six years ago, the effort also began funding the IMF's Black Swan Research Initiative, which is conducting myeloma cure studies around the world (including a recently launched clinical trial in the United States and the world’s largest prevention study in Iceland).