Khloe Kardashian’s denim for curvy women to launch next month

Khloe Kardashian has been flaunting her slimmed-down figure lately in tight jeans, and the wardrobe choice could be explained by more than a need for comfort or desire for narcissism.

The third-oldest sister in the ubiquitous Kardashian-Jenner clan is partnering with fashion executive Emma Grede on a denim label called Good American. Set to launch at Nordstrom and on its own e-commerce site on Oct. 18, Good American is a play for curvy women who might have a difficult time finding jeans that fit them. Available in sizes 0 to 24, the line offers three silhouettes: Good Legs (skinny), Good Cuts (boyfriend) and Good Waist (high-waisted). Sportswear staples such as bodysuits, T-shirts and sweatshirts are also part of the offering in the inaugural fall collection.

Slowly seeping information, Kardashian dropped a hint about the new project in early May. Captioning a selfie on her Instagram page, she informed her fans that she was “looking for beautiful, powerful women to star with me in a campaign for my new denim brand.” Of her 56.3 million followers, more than 587,000 liked her message, despite the paucity of details. Moreover, in two days, over 12,000 people entered and 23 were selected to appear in a marketing campaign with her.

Over the past few months, Kardashian has tried to make an impression as a denim trendsetter. She has been spotted out and about in black skinny jeans and blue high-waisted numbers. Whether tucked into boots or paired with leopard skin stilettoes, she has shown an affinity for styles that were skin-tight and subtly distressed at the knee.

Still, the reality TV personality isn’t the first to vie for dressing the full-figured female. In the Aughts, hip-hop star Nelly lent his fame to Apple Bottom Jeans. Just last month, mixed martial arts maven Ronda Rousey modeled Buffalo David Bitton’s new line of jeans called Hope, which she helped design to better fit athletic, strong, sexy women like herself, in a big fall campaign. Her sassy slogan: “a killer jean for killer babes.” Levi’s also touts the “k” word (not Kardashian) in its 800 series, dubbed “jeans contoured for killer curves.”

Call it the Battle of the Curves.