Kikoko's line of cannabis-infused herbal teas offers a more genteel way to get lit

There are currently four different flavors of Kikoko tea; in addition to the two above, there's a turmeric ginger blend with 3 mg of THC (Sympa-tea) and a 10 mg THC lemon grass, mint and green tea blend (Positivi-tea). All are sold as individually wrapped sachets ($5 to $10 each depending on formulation and dispensary) or in cans of 10 ($40 to $65). A full list of California stockists, as well as additional information about the brand, can be found at the company's website www.kikoko.com.