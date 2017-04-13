Lady Gaga has given us a million reasons why she will dazzle at Coachella

The 2017 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is nearly here, and while Beyoncé fans may still be smarting from her cancellation (Queen Bey, who is expecting twins, is sitting out the festival this year per doctor’s orders; she’ll be there next year), those who love the statement-making wardrobe choices of her superstar fill-in, Lady Gaga, will most assuredly get their money’s worth.

Lady Gaga, after all, is the woman who memorably wore a dress made of meat to the MTV Video Music Awards, a see-through dress and a nun’s habit to Lollapalooza and a Jean-Charles de Castelbajac coat made of Muppets (multiple Kermit the frogs, to be precise) for an appearance on German television.

The only question is which Gaga(s) will take to the Coachella stage? Will it be the Bowie-tribute star child with a face full of glitter and shoulder pads pointing to the heavens? Or will she wear a custom-designed creation that pays homage to the event, as she did for her recent Super Bowl performance, when she sported a midriff-baring top, silver-sequined hot pants and a cropped jacket with football uniform-inspired shoulder pads?

Knowing Lady G’s love of a wardrobe change, the answer is probably both — and then some.

Oh, and given Lady Gaga’s well-documented love of headgear — not to mention the dusty, desert conditions of the venue — it’s a pretty safe bet she’ll be sporting one or more statement-making hats, like the pink cowboy hat by Gladys Tamez Millinery she donned for the cover of her latest album, “Joanne.”

Below, check out Lady Gaga’s looks that prove she is a stone-cold stunner when it comes to style.

