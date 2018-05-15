La Ligne, Malin+Goetz celebrate their 'High Notes' collaboration with a high-profile pot party

Howard, formerly head of business development for Rag & Bone, launched the luxury line-laden and stripe-splashed women's label with Vogue alumnae Meredith Melling and Valerie Macaulay just two years ago, but the seeds of the cannabis-themed collaboration were actually planted back in college — the University of Pennsylvania, to be precise — when she first crossed paths with Rachel Lavipour, who currently serves as the director of business development for the Malin+Goetz skincare brand. (Did they get high together back in those Ivy League days? "Yes — more or less," Lavipour said.)