Rufus Wainwright to perform at Michael Kors spring show

Rufus Wainwright will perform at Michael Kors’ spring show Wednesday morning at Spring Studios. He won’t be the only thing going live from the runway, though: Kors will live-stream the show and continue with his version of buy-now fashion, which he calls “Ready to Wear, Ready to Go.” As Kors did for his fall show, a selection of ready-to-wear, shoes and handbags featured on the spring runway will be available immediately for sale at michaelkors.com in the U.S., and in New York at the Madison Avenue Collection store and The Kors Edit shop on Bleecker Street. Customers can also request items at any Michael Kors Collection or Lifestyle store in the U.S.

“When you watch the spring shows — it’s still warm outside, you’ve still got your summer tan, lots of women haven’t put away their sandals yet,” said Kors. “My customers want something they can put on right away. That’s what this is — something for now and for later.”