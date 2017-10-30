Laugh at cancer for a good cause with Ray Romano, Kumail Nanjiani, Marc Maron and more Saturday

If you’re in the mood to laugh in the face of cancer — and raise money for a good cause — Saturday’s International Myeloma Foundation’s 11th annual Comedy Celebration has a seriously deep bench of comedians on hand to get the guffaws going, including nine-time host Ray Romano, Kumail Nanjiani (“Silicon Valley,” “The Big Sick”) and Fred Willard, with myeloma survivor and comedian René Hicks opening the show.

The event raises money for the Peter Boyle Research Fund, named in honor of the late actor and Romano’s “Everybody Loves Raymond” costar who died in 2006 after a four-year battle with myeloma, a cancer of the bone marrow plasma cells. His widow, Loraine Boyle, organized the first fundraiser the next year, and to date, it has raised more than $6 million to fund research to fight the disease. (For the last four years, it’s also benefited the IMF’s Black Swan Research Initiative, which is conducting myeloma cure studies around the world.)

Other comedians on the docket for this year’s two-hour comedy show include Hannibal Buress, Rachel Feinstein, Nikki Glaser, Robert Klein and Marc Maron. Available tickets range from $100 (to attend just the show) to $1,000, which includes a walk down the arrivals red carpet, a pre-show cocktail party and silent auction, VIP seating and a post-show Champagne and dessert reception. Tickets are available online here.

And, for those who can’t make it to the Wilshire Ebell in person this weekend but still want to be part of the festivities (and place some online bids for the silent auction items), the IMF is livestreaming the red carpet arrival and silent auction parts of the evening from 6 to 8 p.m. through its Facebook page with Alie Ward and Daphne Lee hosting the livestream.

That doesn’t include the comedy show itself, mind you. You’ll need to actually go there and get your guffaws in person.

The International Myeloma Foundation 11th annual Comedy Celebration at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre, 4401 West 8th St., Los Angeles; 6 p.m. cocktail party on Saturday; 8 p.m. performance.

adam.tschorn@latimes.com

For more musings on all things fashion and style, follow me at @ARTschorn.

ALSO:

Peter Boyle benefit raises more than $700,000 to fight myeloma

James Corden hosts CFDA / Vogue Fashion Fund runway show at the Chateau Marmont

2017 InStyle Awards include a thank you to Big Bird and a trash-bagging of Bannon