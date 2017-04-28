Model Natalia Vodianova on being the face of H&M's eco-friendly line and why sustainability is important to her

Natalia Vodianova has been ranked by Forbes as among the world’s highest paid supermodels, but that doesn’t mean she throws her money around.

“I try to buy very little,” said the Russian model and philanthropist on a recent spring day. “We recycle within our own family. My younger kids wear clothes that the older ones used to.”

Given Vodianova’s leanings toward sustainability, she is a fitting choice as the “face” of the campaign for H&M’s Conscious Exclusive line, a collection of occasion wear fashioned from eco-friendly fabrications (for example, one such fabric is recycled shoreline waste). The collection of about 35 styles for men, women and children launched April 20 worldwide and is available in stores and at www.hm.com.

Looks from the Conscious Exclusive 2017 collection from H&M. H&M Looks from the Conscious Exclusive 2017 collection from H&M. Looks from the Conscious Exclusive 2017 collection from H&M. (H&M)

Dressed in a top with shimmering burnt orange paillettes and fluid black pants from the collection, Vodianova, a mother of five children ranging from 10 months to 15 years, was in Los Angeles from Paris in late March to attend a launch party for the collection at the fittingly “green” venue, SmogShoppe.

H&M’s creative advisor, Ann-Sofie Johansson, said she hoped that the offering would turn the notion of sustainable style on its head.

Model Natalia Vodianova and H&M's Ann-Sofie Johansson. Charley Gallay / Getty Images for H&M Model Natalia Vodianova and H&M's Ann-Sofie Johansson. Model Natalia Vodianova and H&M's Ann-Sofie Johansson. (Charley Gallay / Getty Images for H&M)

“There is a misconception that it’s beige and linen. We want to show we can be fashionable and sustainable at the same time,” she said, indicating a short cocktail dress thickly crusted with dusky rose glitter sequins and a floaty shoulder-baring dress with slight ruffles down its length in burnished gold-embossed white. Prices are H&M friendly ranging from $20 to $210.

Before mingling with guests such as Chrissy Tiegen, Orlando Bloom and Kate Mara, Vodianova sat down to chat about why sustainability is important to her.

What drew you to H&M’s Conscious Exclusive line?

With Conscious Exclusive, you are getting something affordable but also beautiful and made from organic and sustainable materials.

Does it tie in with your lifestyle choices?

Consumerism today is crazy. The collection spoke to my values as a mother and as someone very active in philanthropic work.

What causes does your Naked Heart Foundation support?

The big cause of my life is inclusivity. We support education in Russia. My sister was born with special needs. My whole life has been dictated by that. We were very poor, and I’ve been working since I was 11. But I learnt patience and resilience. When you are as poor as we were, you have this incredible pride because it’s all you have.

Has the fashion community been supportive?

I could never have done it without the support of the fashion industry. I enjoy being a part of it so much. It’s the driving force behind my charity work. I’ve never had a “no” from the industry.

Given your success, do you continue to feel the need to give back?

I wouldn’t be happy just being a princess in this glamorous fashion world. I still live an intense and beautiful life, but I’m grateful that I can make a difference in the lives of others.

Looks from the Conscious Exclusive 2017 collection from H&M. H&M Looks from the Conscious Exclusive 2017 collection from H&M. Looks from the Conscious Exclusive 2017 collection from H&M. (H&M)

Caption Vivid Sydney A look back at 2016 highlights from Vivid Sydney A look back at 2016 highlights from Vivid Sydney Caption Vivid Sydney A look back at 2016 highlights from Vivid Sydney A look back at 2016 highlights from Vivid Sydney Caption Carrizo Plain's fields of gold The national monument, about 70 miles from San Luis Obispo, is ablaze with color The national monument, about 70 miles from San Luis Obispo, is ablaze with color Caption Artisans achieve the perfect balance in their live-work rental in Watts Andrew Paulson, left, and husband Sean Dougall collaborate on weavings, furnishings and ceramics at their live-work studio in Watts. Andrew Paulson, left, and husband Sean Dougall collaborate on weavings, furnishings and ceramics at their live-work studio in Watts. Caption Preparing for spring gardening Getting your pots ready for spring planting. Getting your pots ready for spring planting. Caption Here's Isla Holbox Isla Holbox is a flat, sandy, increasingly popular island off Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula. Why is business booming? Because and a great place to see whale sharks. Isla Holbox is a flat, sandy, increasingly popular island off Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula. Why is business booming? Because and a great place to see whale sharks.

image@latimes.com

@latimesimage

ALSO

8 ways a guy can add pink to his wardrobe

Runway shows by Opening Ceremony and Wiz Khalifa to headline Made L.A.'s June 9 and 10 event downtown

Union, a 'best-kept secret' for men, mixes high-end European labels and current streetwear finds