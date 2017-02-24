When it comes to dressing Oscar's lead actor winners, the gold medal goes to Giorgio Armani

The fashion focus of the Academy Awards has always been — and always will be — on what the women who attend wear. This reality has nothing to do with sexism and everything to with the dictates of formalwear. Here the fairer sex has a (Angelina Jolie meme-worthy) leg up on the menfolk, hitting the carpet wearing elegant gowns in every fabric known to man, rendered in every color under the sun and covered in acres of exquisite embroidery and bushels of glittering crystals.

And for the lucky women who end up taking home lead-actress Oscar gold, a statement-making red carpet ensemble has the potential to be fixed forever in the collective consciousness, the details of their dresses imprinted forever in our memory even while the specifics of their award-winning performances grow cloudy.

The pink taffeta Ralph Lauren gown Gwyneth Paltrow wore to the 1999 ceremony is one such dress; another is Halle Berry’s burgundy Elie Saab gown with its strategic floral embroidery at the 2002 Academy Awards was another. And even if you never seen the film for which she earned it, you’ve more than likely seen a photo of a 1988-era Cher brandishing her Oscar and thanking the Academy in a sheer, sequin-covered Bob Mackie creation. (The wins, for those of you playing along, were for “Shakespeare in Love,” “Monster’s Ball” and “Moonstruck,” respectively.)

On the men’s side? Not so much. Compared with the couture-level confections worn by the ladies, what the guys wear comes across as a parade of penguin-suit sameness, with differences measured in millimeters and lapel shapes and a color palette that rarely strays from the darkest shades of blue or black. Don’t believe us? Try to remember what Leonardo DiCaprio was wearing when he took the stage to accept his Academy Award for “The Revenant” less than 365 days ago. Can you recall the color or cut of his jacket? Can you remember if he was sporting a traditional formal bow tie or a long, four-in-hand necktie? Or was he even wearing formalwear at all?

Consider it an achievement if you knew, with any reasonable degree of certainty, that DiCaprio wore a classic black tuxedo. But it’s highly unlikely you’d remember, specifically, that it was a made-to-measure black, textured-fabric, peak-lapel tuxedo by Giorgio Armani. Now try the same thing with 2015’s lead actor winner. Even if you managed to come up with the name — Eddie Redmayne for “The Theory of Everything” — chances are nearly nil you remembered (without an Internet assist, anyway) that he won wearing a navy-blue Alexander McQueen tuxedo with a contrasting black peak lapel and a black bow tie.

Dial it back one more year and even if we threatened you with an endless loop of his Lincoln commercials, you’d probably still be hard pressed to form a mental image of Matthew McConaughey accepting his 2014 Academy Award for “Dallas Buyers Club,” much less recall the fact that he did so wearing a white Dolce & Gabbana tuxedo jacket, black waistcoat, black tuxedo trousers, white dress shirt and black bow tie.

Matthew McConaughey, in Dolce & Gabbana at the 2014 Academy Awards, is the only lead actor winner in two decades who attended the Oscars in a white tuxedo jacket. Lawrence K. Ho / Los Angeles Times Matthew McConaughey, in Dolce & Gabbana at the 2014 Academy Awards, is the only lead actor winner in two decades who attended the Oscars in a white tuxedo jacket. Matthew McConaughey, in Dolce & Gabbana at the 2014 Academy Awards, is the only lead actor winner in two decades who attended the Oscars in a white tuxedo jacket. (Lawrence K. Ho / Los Angeles Times)

On the other hand, McConaughey’s wardrobe choice might very well have caught your attention, especially because he’s the only leading actor winner since 1996 to win while wearing a white tuxedo jacket. That’s just one of the things that came to light after taking a look back at the winners’ circle wardrobe, specifically the men who took home leading actor Academy Awards between 1996 and 2016 to see what might have been missed while spilling ink and slinging pixels on the women’s gowns.

And, as it turns out, the winners have a good deal more in common than winning hardware. For starters, 67% of those lead actor winners (14 in all) showed up in a classic black tuxedo the year they took home Oscar gold. Five went with shades of blue — joining Redmayne in the blue-man group were Daniel Day-Lewis (in Domenico Vacca in 2013), Jamie Foxx (wearing Ozwald Boateng in 2005), Adrien Brody (in Ermenegildo Zegna in 2003) and Denzel Washington (in Giorgio Armani in 2002). One (Day-Lewis in Paul Smith in 2008) wore a brown suit.

Over those same two decades, the black bow tie was the overwhelming (and wholly unsurprising) neckwear of choice, accessorizing 57% of lead actor winners, with just over half (52%) favoring tuxedo jackets with peak lapels (as opposed to notch lapel or shawl collar styles). And nowhere has #OscarsSoWhite been so noticeable as in the tuxedo shirt category where a whopping 85% of winners opted for a traditional white shirt, and just two shirting mavericks (Sean Penn in 2008 and Philip Seymour Hoffman in 2006) wore black shirts.

Eddie Redmayne in Alexander McQueen, from left, Daniel Day-Lewis in Domenico Vacca and Colin Firth in Tom Ford. Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times, Jason Merritt / Getty Images, Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times Eddie Redmayne in Alexander McQueen, from left, Daniel Day-Lewis in Domenico Vacca and Colin Firth in Tom Ford. Eddie Redmayne in Alexander McQueen, from left, Daniel Day-Lewis in Domenico Vacca and Colin Firth in Tom Ford. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times, Jason Merritt / Getty Images, Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

And, while the provenance of the tuxedos was truly varied (Cerruti, Valentino, Calvin Klein, Gucci, Lanvin, Hugo Boss and Tom Ford were all in the mix as well as the aforementioned labels; the only tux we couldn’t identify with any degree of certainty was the one worn by Hoffman in 2006), one name appeared most frequently: Giorgio Armani.

The 42-year-old Italian luxury label ended up being the tuxedo of choice for an impressive 38% of the lead actor Oscar winners since 1996. Tied for second, with two tuxes each were Cerruti (Jack Nicholson in 1998 and Anthony Hopkins in 1992) and Domenico Vacca (who, in addition to Day-Lewis’ threads in 2013, also provided the tuxedo Forest Whitaker wore in 2007).