High Gear: Test-driving Otto, the joint-rolling robot

Pros: The grinder, which can be used with or without the cone-filling attachment, is the brains, heart and crown jewel of the Otto. The user manual describes it as using AI (artificial intelligence) to sense density and consistency and adjusts speed, pressure and direction accordingly. What this means for the end user is a uniform, fluffy grind every time. As an added bonus, the grinder works on a range of other materials as well. (At a dinner celebrating the launch, a chef used it to grind the flax seeds that topped the dessert.)