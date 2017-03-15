Christina Hendricks, Freida Pinto, Courteney Cox and Moby attend eco-focused UCLA gala in Beverly Hills

In a conversation during dinner at Monday’s Gala for the UCLA Institute of the Environment and Sustainability, Christina Hendricks said her awareness of environmental issues came early in life through her father’s career in the U.S. Forest Service.

“There was a scene in ‘Mad Men’ early on where there’s a picnic and everyone throws their garbage out. I was literally sick to my stomach,” said Hendricks, a six-time Emmy-nominated actress, about the AMC show. “It was instilled in me at such a young age never ever to litter in your life that it was like watching a horror movie for me.” She then added that now “I’m the girl who makes sure there is recycling on the set.”

The festive evening honored Microsoft co-founder Paul G. Allen and event sponsor Toyota, which was represented by Jim Lentz, chief executive of Toyota Motor North America, as “Innovators for a Healthy Planet,” the night’s theme.

James Marsden and Courteney Cox attended the UCLA Institute of the Environment and Sustainability's annual gala on Monday in Beverly Hills. Michael Underwood / Vince Bucci James Marsden and Courteney Cox attended the UCLA Institute of the Environment and Sustainability's annual gala on Monday in Beverly Hills. James Marsden and Courteney Cox attended the UCLA Institute of the Environment and Sustainability's annual gala on Monday in Beverly Hills. (Michael Underwood / Vince Bucci)

A standout in the crowd at 6-foot-11, former NBA star John Salley acted as host for the affair, which featured a performance by Jackson Browne and a celebrity-filled audience including Courteney Cox (“Friends”), Freida Pinto (“Slumdog Millionaire”), James Marsden (“Westworld”), Madelaine Petsch (“Riverdale”), Pollyanna McIntosh (“The Walking Dead”), Nigel Lythgoe (“So You Think You Can Dance”), telenovela actress Eiza Gonzalez, model Angela Lindvall and recording artist Moby.

Moby and Julie Mintz attend the UCLA Institute of the Environment and Sustainability's annual gala in Beverly Hills. Michael Underwood / Vince Bucci Moby and Julie Mintz attend the UCLA Institute of the Environment and Sustainability's annual gala in Beverly Hills. Moby and Julie Mintz attend the UCLA Institute of the Environment and Sustainability's annual gala in Beverly Hills. (Michael Underwood / Vince Bucci)

Salley began by thanking Jeanne and Tony Pritzker for providing the “lovely bungalow that they live in” as the venue. Actually, it’s an expansive art-filled estate, high atop Beverly Hills, where guests earlier enjoyed cocktails, marveled at the panoramic views of Los Angeles and lined up for photos holding signs emblazoned with such slogans as “Environmental justice for all” and “Science trumps rhetoric.”

“Republican or Democrat,” said Pritzker, addressing the 350-plus guests, “what I have been encouraged about is the activism that people have put in in the last couple of months. You might not have liked the way things turned out, but it doesn’t mean that we shouldn’t stay involved in making this the greatest country in the world.”

Following an introduction by musician Robbie Robertson, Allen talked of his projects to “substantially move the needle on some of the big problems facing humanity and our planet,” naming among them the vanishing savanna elephants, illegal fishing and climate change. “Trying to call for preventative action now, for too large a segment of our population, is a bit like a doctor trying to make them take unpleasant medicine now for an ailment that won’t set in significantly for years,” Allen said.

Allen then thanked organizers for the honor and for “whoever put me before Jackson Browne, one of my favorite artists. He would be a very tough act to follow.”

More than $1 million was raised from tickets beginning at $1,500, tables ranging to $100,000 and a live auction, for which two sets of tickets for two to the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation’s gala in St. Tropez sold for $20,000 each. Producers Lawrence Bender and Alexandria Jackson served as co-chairs.

From left: Eiza González, John Salley, Alexandria Jackson, Peter Kareiva, Paul G. Allen, Jackson Browne, Jim Lentz, Christina Hendricks and Lawrence Bender attended the UCLA Institute of the Environment and Sustainability's annual gala. Michael Underwood / Vince Bucci From left: Eiza González, John Salley, Alexandria Jackson, Peter Kareiva, Paul G. Allen, Jackson Browne, Jim Lentz, Christina Hendricks and Lawrence Bender attended the UCLA Institute of the Environment and Sustainability's annual gala. From left: Eiza González, John Salley, Alexandria Jackson, Peter Kareiva, Paul G. Allen, Jackson Browne, Jim Lentz, Christina Hendricks and Lawrence Bender attended the UCLA Institute of the Environment and Sustainability's annual gala. (Michael Underwood / Vince Bucci)

Ellen Olivier is the founder of Society News LA.

Caption America's most Irish city (Video by Mark Boster / Los Angeles Times) (Video by Mark Boster / Los Angeles Times) Caption America's most Irish city (Video by Mark Boster / Los Angeles Times) (Video by Mark Boster / Los Angeles Times) Caption How to handle daylight saving time Here are 5 tips for dealing with the time change. Here are 5 tips for dealing with the time change. Caption The snow just keeps coming at mammoth More than 500 inches have piled up at the Eastern Sierra resort. More than 500 inches have piled up at the Eastern Sierra resort. Caption Why the Margherita pot stickers at Orsa & Winston pop out The Margherita pot stickers at Orsa & Winston pack the flavors of a Margherita pizza in a smaller form. The Margherita pot stickers at Orsa & Winston pack the flavors of a Margherita pizza in a smaller form. Caption Dior Addict Lacquer Stick Peter Philips, creative and image director of Dior Makeup, demonstrates the new Dior Addict Lacquer Stick. Peter Philips, creative and image director of Dior Makeup, demonstrates the new Dior Addict Lacquer Stick.

ALSO

Joyce Azria starts a new L.A. fashion label with millennial shoppers in mind

The top trends out of Paris include puffer jackets and shearling stylish enough to wear in warm weather

Hermès lets L.A. know that 'all you need is love' and a Chinatown warehouse to have a fashion spectacle