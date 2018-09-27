Paris Fashion Week: Hippie modernism meets the Mediterranean in Chloé's spring and summer 2019 collection

The first thing that came to mind when the spring and summer 2019 Chloé collection started coming down the runway here Thursday was how perfect the hippie-flavored flared trousers, paréo skirts and twisted silk lariat belts would fit in at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. By the time we saw the T-shirt depicting a pair of hands raised toward an ombré sunset, we’d pretty much convinced ourselves that the collection had been inspired by what creative director Natacha Ramsay-Levy had found on the dusty polo fields of Indio, Calif.