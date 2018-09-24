Paris Fashion Week: Dior does 'après-danse' for spring and summer 2019

The actual clothes on the runway, though? Not so much. A ballet of black and beige with washed-out shades of blue and gray and a couple of unicorn-rare pops of bright accent color, the collection was heavy on the “après-danse” look — easy, breezy, comfortable pieces wrapped and draped across the body, mesh layered over bodysuits, and the kind of simple tank tops, airy skirts and heavy coats a professional dancer might throw on before dashing from stage door to waiting car.