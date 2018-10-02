Paris Fashion Week: For spring and summer 2019, Givenchy makes the case for gender-fluid power-dressing

“She came out of the ’30s,” Waight Keller told the scrum of reporters, “and she was this spectacular-looking woman who just had this very unusual upbringing in that her mother never told her she had to be a boy or a girl and so she really played — throughout her whole life — with this idea of being super-masculine or hyper-feminine and just really doing it in a way that was quite modest. That’s why I had those tights underneath the dresses and with sandals, and layered jackets on top as a sort of layered masculinity.”