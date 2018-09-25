Paris Fashion Week: The wet 'n' wild west takes center stage at Saint Laurent for spring and summer 2019

Strip away these focus-pullers, though, and there were a lot of wearable pieces in creative director Anthony Vaccarello’s latest collection for the house — maybe even more than in his last two collections combined. And, with those, seemed to tap into a faintly western cowboy-but-not-quite-cowboy vibe, telegraphed by wide leather belts fastened with massive bejeweled buckles, wide-brimmed hats that cinched under the chin and a recurring five-pointed star motif that, if you squinted at it just right, might possibly remind you of a sheriff’s badge. (The most memorably star-splashed piece was a blue strapless cocktail dress with an immense bow on the back.)