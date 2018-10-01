Paris Fashion Week: Thom Browne takes a brain-bending stroll on the strand for spring and summer 2019

As enjoyable as the show and collection were, there were two things that left us a bit unsettled — one serious and one not so much (and no, it had nothing to do with the gnomes sporting seersucker beards). On the serious side, a handful of the women’s looks (including, most memorably, a luxe lobster, complete with tiered tale and claws the size of cartoon boxing gloves) were sent down the runway with arms bound behind or beside them. Browne has sent wardrobe-hobbled women down the runway before (usually in constricting pencil skirts), but in the current #MeToo era, it struck a jarring off-note.