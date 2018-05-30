A pair of pot-pipe pop-ups aim to elevate the cannabis accessory shopping experience

First to open its doors will be the Higher Standards X the Pottery pop-up shop, a partnership between the New York-based elevated smoke shop Higher Standards (which has its flagship in Chelsea Market) and the Pottery dispensary on Venice Boulevard. Set to open on June 2 and run through August, it will offer a curated selection of products from Pax, Storz & Bickel, Malin + Goetz and Jonathan Adler as well as Higher Standards' own line of minimalist borosilicate glass water pipes and branded cleaning kits. It is also expected to stock the Banana Bros.' soon-to-be-released joint-rolling machine Otto.