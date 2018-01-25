Amanda de Cadenet, Rashida Jones, Tracee Ellis Ross celebrate Women's March, publication of 'Together We Rise' book

“There’s a lot of marching left to do,” said Rashida Jones, who was co-host of an intimate cocktail soiree alongside Tracee Ellis Ross, Rowan Blanchard, Amanda de Cadenet, Busy Philipps, Cindi Leive and designer Rachel Comey. The group gathered to commemorate the one-year anniversary of the Women’s March as well as the recent publication of “Together We Rise,” a Condé Nast-produced book that chronicles last year’s inaugural event.

“This [book] is the first step in immortalizing the conception of something,” added Jones, a member of the Time’s Up coalition. “I looked at the book and thought, ‘This should be a series because there’s a lot of resisting left to do.’ This is just the beginning.”

Rachel Comey, left, and Cindi Leive attend Condé Nast and the Women March's dinner in Los Angeles. Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for Glamour

The event

Held on Jan. 24, the party also drew Women’s March leaders Sarah Sophie Flicker and Paola Mendoza to Rachel Comey’s Los Angeles boutique off Melrose Place. “I’m always happy to open the store for a cause I believe in,” Comey said. “There are so many interesting, powerful, brave and talented women here. It’s nice to get together and exchange ideas and missions.”

The New York-based designer said she’d only be in town for two days because she’s busy preparing for her upcoming fashion show at New York Fashion Week. “It’s always a deadline,” Comey chuckled. “I spent one day here working with my local factories because I do my denim in Los Angeles. I’ve got to multi-task.”

Sarah Gibson Tuttle, from left, an unidentified guest, Olivia Munn and Sophia Bush at the gathering at Rachel Comey's store. Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for Glamour

The crowd

The night also attracted Ellen Pompeo, Olivia Munn, Constance Wu, Felicity Huffman, Yvette Nicole Brown, Jordana Brewster, Sophia Bush, Jaime King, Ahna O’Reilly, Katherine Schwarzenegger, Erika Christensen, Gabrielle Carteris, Trace Lysette and a slew of Women’s March organizers from as far away as Antarctica. Guests were treated to cocktails by Wolf restaurant, where the celebration later continued, and a performance by musician Miya Folick.

Ava Phillippe and Gideon Adlon at the gathering celebrating the Women's March and the publication of the "Together We Rise" book from Condé Nast. Getty Images for Glamour

The scene

Reese Witherspoon’s daughter, Ava Phillippe, hung out with Gideon Adlon and Blanchard, the latter of whom will soon be seen in Ava DuVernay’s “A Wrinkle in Time” with Phillippe’s leading lady mom.

“The Women’s March was one of the most significant days of my life,” said Blanchard, who contributed an essay to the book as did fellow feminists Gloria Steinem, Ashley Judd and America Ferrera. “The day felt really defining in my teenagehood. I wanted to be a part of a solidifying example of that day.”

Blanchard said she spent time backstage during the most recent march on Jan. 20. “I got to be with a lot of the Time’s Up ladies,” said the 16-year-old, clad in a Brock Collection top with Rachel Comey jeans. “It’s an interesting point in Hollywood and across all industries where we’re really forced to confront and rethink a lot of the things that we’ve all witnessed or gone through.”

Rashida Jones Getty Images for Glamour

The quotes

Following the Golden Globes fashion blackout, Jones said she hopes social and political sartorial statements continue to be made through the rest of awards season. “These shows are sold on the backs of women looking beautiful,” Jones said. “There are so many industries that are tied to fashion and makeup and styling and all the red carpet stuff. So I think the first acknowledgment of that [at the Golden Globes] was really important. It is a power that we hold. Men don’t have it as much. So I hope that continues.”

Jones also commended Comey for bringing “a really strong voice” to her collections. “She’s a very political person,” Jones said, wearing a head-to-toe look by Rachel Comey. “You see it in her clothes, and I love that.”

Another guest, Ahna O’Reilly, admitted she missed the most recent march, but the actress had a unique excuse. “I wasn’t there because I was doing a doula workshop,” she said. “I was learning about how to empower women and give women a voice and be an advocate for women in their birth process. I felt like if there was anywhere else to be, it was doing that.”

Support our journalism Please consider subscribing today to support stories like this one. Get full access to our signature journalism for just 99 cents for the first four weeks. Already a subscriber? Your support makes our work possible. Thank you.

image@latimes.com

For fashion news, follow us at @latimesimage on Twitter.