Ready to take a dip? Designer Rebecca Minkoff introduces swimwear for women

Minkoff's democratic approach factors into every decision she makes, right down to each collection's fit. With her new swimwear line, which was a year and a half in the making, Minkoff wanted to create "an inclusive line that fits different girls and the different lifestyles they lead." The collection's aesthetic was inspired by the brand's pre-existing ready-to-wear prints as well as a sense of practicality. "We did a lot of surveys internally," she said, adding that she asked her millennial workforce questions such as "How tiny do you want the butt to be? What colors do you usually want each season?"