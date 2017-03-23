Retail Happenings: Dsquared2, Dwyane Wade hope for a fashion slam dunk with new men's collaboration

Dsquared2, the edgy fashion brand founded by Canadian twins Dean and Dan Caten, will soon unveil a nine-piece capsule collection created with NBA star Dwyane Wade, who first popped into a Dsquared2 runway show a few years ago.

“He’s very fashionable for an athlete,” said Dan, calling from Italy recently (the brothers split their time between Milan and London).

However, don’t expect to find oversized basketball jerseys in this capsule, which bows in early April exclusively at four Saks Fifth Avenue stores, including the retailer’s Beverly Hills location, and on saksfifthavenue.com.

“More and more athletes, particularly those in the NBA, are becoming tremendous style influencers,” said Eric Jennings, vice president and fashion director of Saks Fifth Avenue. (He was aware of Wade’s fashion projects through the basketball star’s stylist.)

The looks have the signature Dsquared2 fit. A technical bomber jacket in nylon was designed to be shrugged over a soft denim shirt and tapered jeans, while a fitted tuxedo jacket was embellished with a camo jacquard motif that replicates leather. Prices range from $440 to $2,440.

“We saw it as the sports world and fashion world banding together,” said Dan. A few sporty details made their way into the collection such as a shirt with trim poplin sleeves and a smooth jersey body as well as a version of Wade’s jersey number (that’s No. 3) on some the pieces.

“It’s a good mash-up,” said the designer. “But it’s still all about tailoring.”

A Venice pop-up for fresh Coachella looks

Morphew's feather leather pieces might make a Coachella fashion statement.

No self-respecting Coachella attendee can show up in the desert without some festive fringe. Luxe vintage brand Morphew will offer a selection of custom-made leather goods in a pop-up shop at the Piece Collective in Venice, along with a curated offering of pieces from the 1920s through the 1980s. Look for music festival-ready pieces including African tie-dyed ponchos and handwoven ikat print dresses from Uzbekistan.

The fringed feather-leather pieces will be available in muted neutrals as well as in bold peacock and fuchsia. Usually priced at $569, these selections will be offered at $388 during the pop-up, which will run from March 31 to April 2.

The Piece Collective, 1629 Abbot Kinney Blvd., Venice. thepiececollective.com

Bobeau’s plus-size line coming to Bloomingdale’s

A spring dress by B Curvy by Bobeau. B Curvy by Bobeau A spring dress by B Curvy by Bobeau. A spring dress by B Curvy by Bobeau. (B Curvy by Bobeau)

As fashion embraces the diversity of body shapes and sizes, retailers are also paying attention. Los Angeles brand Bobeau’s B Curvy line (www.bobeau.com), which makes clothes starting at size 18, will be sold at Bloomingdale’s in Sherman Oaks this spring, marking the first time the B Curvy line is carried at a major retailer. The line is an extension of the core Bobeau collection — on-trend, easy-wear at an accessible price point, with most of the tops costing $60 and the dresses less than $150. Look for elongated woven jackets, crisp basics and woven tank dresses.

Where kids can explore their creativity and style

Here's a look inside Rabbit Ladders, a new children's store at Platform in Culver City. Rabbit Ladders Here's a look inside Rabbit Ladders, a new children's store at Platform in Culver City. Here's a look inside Rabbit Ladders, a new children's store at Platform in Culver City. (Rabbit Ladders)

If you’re wanting your child to look as put-together as you are, check out Rabbit Ladders, a children’s boutique that recently opened in retail and dining venue Platform in Culver City. Co-founded by mother-and-son team Wendy and Ben Goodman, the 1,200-square-foot location, which was created by set designer David Ellis, carries hard-to-find brands such as the Barcelona-based Yporqué, Australian label Paper Wings and L.A. brand Joah Love. In maintaining a progressive spirit, the store is not segmented by gender, age, clothing, color or occasion.

“If a kid wants to pair a purple pant with a royal blue top, they can do that here,” said Ben. “We want them to be creative in how they put themselves together.”

His mother added that inclusivity was important, and that’s why clothes are placed so children can reach them. Also, there’s a stash of books to browse if young shoppers get too tired. (In the first week of business, the store sold about 140 books in addition to dresses and T-shirts.) Clothing prices start around $15.

Rabbit Ladders, 8850 Washington Blvd., Culver City, www.rabbitladders.com

