Trina Turk partners with SeaVees for a California-brand mash-up

Tapping into the seemingly insatiable demand for sneakers, designer Trina Turk, known for her exuberant use of color and print, recently launched an offering in conjunction with Santa Barbara-based casual footwear brand SeaVees.

“The idea of collaborating with another Californian company was fun, especially one that is also associated with beach and surf culture,” said Turk, whose brand is based in Alhambra. “It’s a nice pairing.”

The collection, priced at $78 to $88, includes five styles for women and four for men and offers florals, ladybug prints and abstract leaf patterns.

“Since we’re known for prints, this is a great way to express who we are and cater to the casual side of what we do,” Turk said. “There’s a proliferation of sneakers because they’re comfortable, but you can now wear them in a more dressed-up way than you used to be able to.”

SeaVees X Trina Turk, available now at all Trina Turk boutiques, including the 212 N. Larchmont Blvd. store locally, and online at www.trinaturk.com.

Sanctuary

A summery floral blouse from Sanctuary is part of the brand’s size-inclusive outlook. Sanctuary

Los Angeles brand Sanctuary has decided to kick the term “plus-size” to the curb in favor of “total inclusiveness.”

“This came about as a result of a lot of predictive seminars where people discussed how the average size of a woman in the U.S. is 14,” said Debra Polanco, chief creative director of Sanctuary. “Yet it’s a grossly underserved market.”

Starting this month, Sanctuary began offering a variety of spring styles in sizes from XS to 3X in tops and 00 to 24W in bottoms. Going forward, every collection of its pretty, wearable pieces — think camp-print maxi shirts and floaty floral tops — will be offered in the wider variety of sizes. Prices are from $44 to $500.

“A lot of retailers had wanted separate collections designed for different sizes, but we always felt it should be an extension of the products under the Sanctuary brand,” Polanco said. She said the label is a favorite among mother-daughter shoppers because it is “ageless and timeless, and they can find the pieces they have in common.”

Sanctuary is available at Nordstrom bricks-and-mortar stores and online at www.sanctuaryclothing.com.

J. Hilburn

Made-to-measure golf and athletic wear from online made-to-measure label J. Hilburn. J Hilburn

Online made-to-measure men’s brand J. Hilburn last month launched a customized golf wear line that allows customers to have polos, chinos and vests tailored to fit for their excursions onto the fairway.

Instead of a conventional retail setup, the label operates through its network of stylists who visit clients, help them select pieces and take measurements. Eric Frank, vice president of merchandising and design, said pieces were designed for versatility and function that go beyond golfing. Chino pants are in fabrics that allow for stretch; vests are waterproof and wind-resistant and fit easily into a bag; and polo shirts, which come in shades such as wine, teal and purple, are wrinkle resistant.

“The idea is to keep you looking pressed and clean no matter what,” Frank said.

The custom golf offerings range from $115 to $225 and turnaround time is two to three weeks for most orders. Find a J. Hilburn stylist at jhilburn.com.

Dickies

New denim shape wear from workwear brand Dickies. Dickies

The almost-century old workwear brand Dickies recently segued into the flourishing fashion shape wear] category. The Perfect Shape Jeans Collection is made using stretch technology that includes a tummy panel to compress any bulges, and the jeans come in stylish straight, skinny and boot-cut styles. According to the brand, the fabric is designed to be forgiving, eliminating bagginess while still stretching comfortably while moving. The collection, priced at $34.99 to $39.99, is available in a variety of colors and washes.

