Brazilian brand Cariuma to open footwear pop-up at the Grove on Saturday

Just when you might have thought the world has enough cool sneaker brands, Brazilian brand Cariuma is dropping a unisex collection on Tuesday, and it has chosen Los Angeles as the place to show off its footwear for the first time. The offerings, which are priced from $79 to $139, are designed for easy, everyday wear. For spring, the label has low kicks in red, rose and yellow. Cariuma’s pop-up space at the Grove in Los Angeles — the temporary store pops up Saturday and pops down May 13 — is intended to convey a rainforest vibe, filled with overgrown plants.

Cariuma pop-up shop at the Grove, 189 the Grove Drive, Los Angeles, cariuma.com.

Building Block X MOCA

In a collaboration with the Museum of Contemporary Art in L.A., local design studio Building Block created this iPhone sling. Building Block

Building Block, the Los Angeles design studio created in 2011 by sisters Kimberly and Nancy Wu and known for its spare, minimalist handbags and clutches, launched a collaborative collection with L.A.’s Museum of Contemporary Art this week. The two-piece offering is appropriately avant-garde, comprising an iPhone sling and luggage tag, both in vegetable-tanned leather and with a streamlined, architectural appeal. The leather was chosen for its ability to develop a patina over time, making each piece unique. The luggage tag is affixed with a smooth wooden ball, a signature element of Building Block pieces (the motif also appears in a subtle print on the phone sling).

The limited-edition pieces are priced from $75 to $125, and will be on offer at the museum’s store and on moca.org until June 18.

Building Block X MOCA, 250 S. Grand Ave., Los Angeles. building--block.com.

Sephora

The newest Los Angeles-area Sephora store opened at Universal CityWalk this month. Charley Gallay / Getty Images for Sephora

Sephora opened its doors at Universal CityWalk Hollywood in Universal City on April 20, providing beauty options to those who are there to catch a movie, listen to live music or hit up one of the popular restaurants. The 6,200-square-foot store will carry 200 brands, including favorites such as Nars, Milk and Jo Malone. But there are other reasons to stop by. At its new Skincare Studio, customers can receive a free 30-minute Perk Hydrating Facial if they spend $75 on products. Or gather around the central workstation to attend a beauty class or browse digital makeup looks. Staffers will also offer makeovers and help customize foundation and fragrances.

Sephora, 100 Universal City Plaza, Universal City, www.sephora.com.

Christina J. Wang

Designer Christina J. Wang dedicated her newest collection to all things Los Angeles. Christina J. Wang

Combining Los Angeles’ most obvious symbols (the Hollywood sign, a palm tree) and its more elliptical ones (the bacon, egg and cheese sandwich from Eggslut, the roof of the Broad museum), New York designer Christina J. Wang launched in April a collection dedicated to the City of Angels. Selections, which start at $85, are available at shopcjw.com.

The pieces, which include a sleep shirt, pajamas and scarves with all-over prints, are embellished with Wang’s whimsical iterations of jean shorts, sunglasses and convertibles, along with motifs of gourmet edibles that local foodies should instantly recognize.

