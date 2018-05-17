Disney, Coach team up for their Dark Fairy Tale fashion collaboration, South Coast Plaza pop-up

For the Disney X Coach: A Dark Fairy Tale collection, Coach creative director Stuart Vevers re-imagined the quintessential Disney princess, specifically Snow White and Sleeping Beauty, to create a Goth- and grunge-inspired range of products for men and women. Part of Coach’s pre-fall 2018 offerings, the collection, which was available globally on May 14, includes jersey hoodies, sneakers, fanny packs, jackets and bags in motifs — and with statement patches — such as poisonous apples (a la “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs”), cartoon bluebirds and sinister fairy-tale staples such as spooky eyes and creepy skulls.

In a statement, Vevers said the fantasy worlds conjured by Disney have “captured my imagination for many decades. It was fun to explore the darker side of these stories and mix Disney’s nostalgic charm with Coach’s creativity to bring my memories from these fairy tales to life within our world of accessories and ready-to-wear.”

Prices vary: $20 for a Dwarf sticker; $35 for Disney X Coach poison apple hangtag, $95 for a T-shirt; $395 for a leather duffel bag; and $1,200 for a leather racer jacket.

If you’re a fashionable Disneyphile, stop by South Coast Plaza through May 25 to catch a special pop-up installation — the only one in the U.S. — celebrating the stylishly subversive collaboration of goods. The instillation is set up in the shopping center’s Jewel Court outside Macy’s.

Disney X Coach: A Dark Fairy Tale pop-up, South Coast Plaza, 3333 Bristol St., Costa Mesa, until May 25. Pieces from the collaboration are available in Coach stores and at www.coach.com.

Sophia X Fred Segal

The Sophia x Fred Segal pop-up offers pieces inspired by the It-girls and models of the '60s and '70s. Sophia

Denim selections inspired by the styles of onetime It-girls Jane Birkin and Jean Shrimpton are at the heart of designer Sophia Tezel-Tzelepis’ new Sophia label, which is having a pop-up at Fred Segal in West Hollywood. (“They were these amazing, sexy, strong women,” the designer said recently of the now-retro styles of Birkin and Shrimpton.)

The brand’s offerings are steeped in the extravagant glamour of the ’60s and ’70s, which Tezel-Tzelepis describes as the “magic era of fashion.” A signature piece is the Veruschka dress, named after the now-80-year-old former model, artist and actress. The dress has straps and an uneven hem on an easy silhouette. “You can wear it with sandals or put a heel with it to go out,” Tezel-Tzelepis said. “It’s a great go-to dress.”

Also in the mix are fluid denim pants with side panels and raw edges in styles ranging from bell-bottoms to boyfriend jeans. The line is made in New York using Italian and U.S. denim. Overall prices start at $75 for T-shirts and go to $675 for the Veruschka dress.

Sophia pop-up at Fred Segal, 8500 Sunset Blvd., West Hollywood, until May 25, www.fredsegal.com.

Paul Frank

Mika Cat and a glass of boba tea are at the heart of the new limited-edition coin purses from Paul Frank. Paul Frank

Los Angeles-based designer and artist Paul Frank, creator of the globally recognized Julius the Monkey and Mika Cat, which liberally adorn the brand’s whimsical accessories and T-shirts, has just put out an uber-limited edition series of keychain coin purses. So limited that there are only 10 available.

“I wanted to make something fun and fast,” Frank said. “So I handmade 10 of these myself in a couple of days. In this time of high minimum-production runs, it’s nice to be able to whip up something fresh and put it up for our fans to enjoy in real time.”

Frank said he came up with the idea while “designing some new boba tea packaging concepts. I thought this design would look so cute on some accessories as well. Oftentimes it happens that one idea will inspire another that we hadn’t originally intended it for.”

The design features Mika Cat, sipping from a glass of boba tea, with floating bubbles and hearts also in the picture.

Paul Frank’s limited-edition keychain coin purse, $35, available starting May 18, www.paulfrank.com.

Guess

Juicy colors abound in the new Guess Farmers Market capsule collection. Guess Jeans USA

The bold, fresh colors of outdoor California markets enliven the recently launched Farmers Market capsule from L.A.-based jeans brand Guess. Designed in collaboration with Round Two co-founder Sean Wotherspoon — himself a collector of vintage streetwear — the offering includes casual staples such as T-shirts, hoodies, jackets and overalls in colors recalling the bounty of summer. Think apple green (or the color of a Granny Smith apple); grape purple (or the color of the skin of an eggplant); and portenho pink (or the dominate color in chunks of watermelon).

Other standout pieces in the collection are a dragon-fruit stripe T-shirt, a solid hoodie in pineapple yellow and acid-washed overalls in organic orange. T-shirts are $60 and more, while jackets are $240.

Guess’ Farmers Market capsule, available at www.guessjeans.com.

