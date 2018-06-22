Kim Kardashian pop-up comes to Century City; Fendi, Rimowa team on new round of stylish luggage

As you’re planning your summer travel, consider the luggage your wardrobe will be toted around in. For the new season, Italian fashion house Fendi extended its collaboration with German luggage maker and fellow LVMH-owned brand Rimowa. In November, the two venerable companies bowed a line of silver-colored, wheeled carry-on bags in two accent-color offerings. In June, they unveiled two more hues — silver with accents in red or blue. The carry-ons look like the sleek, streamlined lightweight aluminum suitcases that Rimowa is known for and are accented with leather along the tops and side. A belt across the case features the famed Fendi FF logo. Inside, wardrobe selections can be kept organized with a divider system.
Fendi X Rimowa, $2,690, www.fendi.com
Scout Classic
Within nine months of setting up her e-commerce site, Arielle Ackerman, founder of e-tailer Tom Clothes & Goods, said she felt confident enough to venture into the bricks-and-mortar world.
Her 750-square-foot shop, which is in a Los Feliz-area space previously occupied by a toy store, opened its doors in March. Last month brought a name change to Scout Classic. The merchandise, however, remains the same. Ackerman said she is dedicated to carrying fashion pieces that “cater to an overlooked market of women who want quality construction, ethically produced, and with a certain classic styling to it.”
Ackerman seeks out pieces that speak to her own aesthetics. So look for quality denims, well-built boots and a certain level of understatement in the curated picks, which range from $15 to $500. She carries brands such as Minnesota-based Hackwith Design House (with its black-and-cream striped painter’s smock-style jacket made from hemp and organic cotton) and easy-to-wear shirt dresses from Los Angeles brand Carleen. A top seller, the Clara is a throwback boot from Red Wing Heritage in a sturdy, lace-up, low-heeled style. The store is one of a handful in the U.S. to carry the W’menswear label, whose founder, Lauren Yates, lives in France and produces in Thailand.
Scout Classic, 4649 Russell Ave., Los Angeles, scoutclassic.com
Else Lingerie
Walk into the Else Lingerie store in Culver City and, before browsing through the lacy confections, you might get to have a heady cup of Turkish coffee and a bite of the nut-filled, rose-scented Turkish delight.
“We want people to feel at home,” Else founder Ela Onur said. “A lot of what we do has elements from our Turkish heritage.”
The Istanbul-based company opened its Culver City pop-up in May. (This temporary space is the brand’s first bricks-and-mortar presence anywhere.) Onur said she selected the L.A. area for a pop-up because it reflects what the lingerie/loungewear brand stands for.
“We are about effortless style, layering, having easy pieces that you can wear from day to night, said Onur, speaking from Istanbul. “That’s what the Los Angeles lifestyle is about.” She also has an emotional connection with L.A. She was born here and lived here until she was age 5.
Making its debut at the pop-up is a capsule swimwear line that features built-in underwear as well as California-centric prints such as palm trees. These styles join Else Lingerie staples such as bralettes and bodysuits made in Istanbul from European fabrics. The brand is especially known for its wide size offering. Bras go up to an E cup. Prices range from $40 to $200.
Elsa Lingerie pop-up, Platform, 8850 Washington Blvd., Culver City, open through the end of July, elselingerie.com
KKW Beauty and KKW Fragrance
Reality star and beauty maven Kim Kardashian West has chosen Westfield Century City for the first pop-up for her popular KKW Beauty and KKW Fragrance lines. The temporary store, which opened June 20, is stocked with products that typically sell out online within minutes of launching, such as the Ultralight Beams Collection of shimmering loose powder and KKW Beauty’s Crème Lipsticks. Also available will be limited-edition collections and merchandise from her Kimoji X Lumee collaboration of light-up cellphone cases, which help users take flattering selfies. Those who shop within the first week will have a shot at winning an invite to a private celebration on June 30 with Kardashian West and her makeup artist, Mario Dedivanovic. The pop-up will pop down in late July.
KKW Beauty and KKW Fragrance pop-up, Atrium, Westfield Century City, 10250 Santa Monica Blvd., open through July 27, kkwbeauty.com