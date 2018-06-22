Kim Kardashian pop-up comes to Century City; Fendi, Rimowa team on new round of stylish luggage

As you’re planning your summer travel, consider the luggage your wardrobe will be toted around in. For the new season, Italian fashion house Fendi extended its collaboration with German luggage maker and fellow LVMH-owned brand Rimowa. In November, the two venerable companies bowed a line of silver-colored, wheeled carry-on bags in two accent-color offerings. In June, they unveiled two more hues — silver with accents in red or blue. The carry-ons look like the sleek, streamlined lightweight aluminum suitcases that Rimowa is known for and are accented with leather along the tops and side. A belt across the case features the famed Fendi FF logo. Inside, wardrobe selections can be kept organized with a divider system.