Louis Vuitton debuts newly revamped and expanded store at South Coast Plaza designed by Peter Marino

Scheduled to open next month at South Coast Plaza are John Hardy and AllSaints, while outposts from Furla, Lafayette 148 and Eve by Eve’s will set up shop later in the year. These openings reflect an intriguing global mix; Hardy is a renowned Bali-based jewelry designer, while AllSaints is a London-based retailer that has stores around the world, as does Italian accessory label Furla. Lafayette 148 is a New York-based women’s contemporary line that has been around since 1996, and the new shop for Eve by Eve’s will sell that brand’s luxury lingerie, which is available at its Beverly Hills flagship. Rounding out the new shop offerings are boutiques from Givenchy — its first on the West Coast — and a new Alexander McQueen store, both of which opened last month.