Romero + McPaul brings its footwear inspired by sailing, royalty and the Ivy League to L.A.

The highly visual and interactive app, which officially launched in June, amalgamates records of your online fashion and accessory purchases by linking store and online retail accounts and email addresses and putting every item into a digital closet. (Pre-existing pieces and those bought in bricks-and-mortar stores can be entered manually.) Casey said the Finery app is designed to recover records from online purchases from as far back as a decade ago. The app then suggests various ways to wear your clothes and shows ways that other people have worn the same items. It also tracks anything on your wish list, lets you know when pieces you like goes on sale and recommends wardrobe additions that would work with your existing clothes and accessories.