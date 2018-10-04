Van Cleef & Arpels celebrates the 50th anniversary of its Alhambra line with an O.C. pop-up

According to press notes, visitors of the installation will “experience four digitally augmented, dream-like journeys” as they amble through the space. Trippy elements include floating umbrellas in one mirrored room and illuminated seashells and giant pebbles in another. The installation will also serve as a backdrop for the launch of two new pieces only available at the Van Cleef & Arpels store in South Coast Plaza: a re-imagined original Alhambra long necklace with a series of 10 clover motifs ($8,400) and a five-motif bracelet in yellow gold and blue agate ($4,200).