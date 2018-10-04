Van Cleef & Arpels celebrates the 50th anniversary of its Alhambra line with an O.C. pop-up

From Friday through Oct. 14, visitors at South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa can venture into French brand Van Cleef & Arpels’ pop-up installation, for which 1,000 square foot of space was transformed into four connected rooms. Each is dedicated to the brand’s signature Alhambra collection, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary. Alhambra pieces are known for their four-leaf clover designs.
According to press notes, visitors of the installation will “experience four digitally augmented, dream-like journeys” as they amble through the space. Trippy elements include floating umbrellas in one mirrored room and illuminated seashells and giant pebbles in another. The installation will also serve as a backdrop for the launch of two new pieces only available at the Van Cleef & Arpels store in South Coast Plaza: a re-imagined original Alhambra long necklace with a series of 10 clover motifs ($8,400) and a five-motif bracelet in yellow gold and blue agate ($4,200).
Van Cleef & Arpels installation, South Coast Plaza, 3333 Bristol St., Costa Mesa, through Oct. 14, www.southcoastplaza.com, www.vancleefarpels.com
Haney X Tyler Ellis X Adina Reyter
A trio of Los Angeles-area brands, ready-to-wear label Haney, handbag brand Tyler Ellis and jewelry line Adina Reyter, have combined talents — and their designer goods — for a pop-up shop that goes through mid-October at the Brentwood Country Mart in Santa Monica. The labels worked with interior designer Tim Clarke to create a cozy yet elegant boutique space to show their wares, which include dresses, fine jewelry and bags. Items at the shop range from $150 to $14,000.
For this women-supporting-women effort, Reyter said she has a wide selection of goods available including necklaces, earrings and rings. (Her earrings, the 3 Diamond Amigos Curve Posts, have been worn by the Duchess of Sussex.)
“We wanted a really curated representation of what we do, and will be showing our newest pieces as well,” Reyter said. She added that teaming with the other labels was “serendipitous because we all do something different yet still complement one another.”
Haney X Tyler Ellis X Adina Reyter pop-up, Brentwood Country Mart, 225 26th St., Santa Monica, through Oct. 15, www.shophaney.com, tylerellis.com and adinareyter.com
Hanro
Early October saw the official grand opening party for the Beverly Hills store of Hanro, the upscale Swiss lingerie and loungewear brand. Although soft-opened since late last year, the boutique had its recent event to coincide with the introduction of an expanded loungewear offering.
“It’s taken us that amount of time to get our bearings in Los Angeles,” said Jan Snodgrass, president of Hanro USA. “We’ve been adding things you can choose to wear as outerwear as well — that go much beyond lingerie and sleepwear.” The celebration also benefited One World One Ocean, a foundation that uses film and digital media to promote ocean conservancy.
New loungewear selections at Hanro’s Beverly Hills store include the brand’s Lavea collection, made from silky woven viscose. (Look for the $320 Lavea reversible floral-print kimono.) Also available is the Hanro Select offerings, made up of 1920s-inspired silk separates such as a caftan ($1,000) and tops and bottoms, which range from $200 to $600.
Hanro, 9475 Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills, shop.hanrousa.com
The Harmonist
If you’re looking to support a worthy cause and restock your fragrance wardrobe, check out an upcoming event at Melrose Place perfume boutique the Harmonist in Los Angeles.
During an Oct. 10 cocktail party, a Harmonist consultant will ask shoppers their dates and places of birth to determine which element they are according to the principles of feng shui. (That would be wood, fire, earth, metal or water.) A scent fitting that personality type will be determined. (An example of an earth-element offering is the Harmonist’s Golden Wood elixir, which has notes of mandarin, tonka bean and birchwood.)
The Harmonist scents are $225 a bottle; 25% of all sales on Oct. 10 will benefit St. Vincent Meals on Wheels. And each purchase will come with an $80 scented candle.
The Harmonist, 8483 Melrose Place, Los Angeles, 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 10, theharmonist.com