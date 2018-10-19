Pomellato returns to Beverly Hills to continue celebrating the L.A. woman who can buy her own jewelry

In keeping with a major trend in shopping, Nordstrom is expanding its popular streamlined retail concept, Nordstrom Local. Joining an existing spot in West Hollywood, the new locations opened in Santa Monica in late September and downtown Los Angeles on Oct 12. The stores are considerably smaller than the grand department store setting — think 1,200 square feet for Santa Monica and 2,200 square feet for downtown L.A., and offer amenities such as pick-up service for online orders as well as alterations and personal shopping. At the newest location in downtown, Baxter of California will offer barber services and shoppers can get bags and suitcases repaired through a cobbler or pick up lunch to go.