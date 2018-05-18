From the Met Gala to Saturday's royal wedding, high-profile headgear is moving back to center stage

Milliners have responded to the charge that hats are hard to wear by pointing out it's simply a matter of choosing the right one. In Britain, there's a complex set of unspoken sartorial rules that apply to hats, addressing which side of the head they may be worn on (the right), whether they may be brimmed (yes, but not after 5 p.m.) and when they may be removed at a wedding (the answer is simple — never).