From Band of Outsiders to the Entireworld: Scott Sternberg's latest apparel venture launches Monday

Scott Sternberg has been pretty much flying under the fashion radar in the nearly three years since his high-profile departure from the Band of Outsiders label, thereby making the announcement late Tuesday of his newest apparel venture — he sent an email which linked to a 2½-minute explainer video — the equivalent of a tower-buzzing barrel roll.
In the video, which you can watch here, Sternberg sketches out in broad strokes why he's launching a new line. "Didn't I do that already," he muses in the voiceover, "and didn't that, like, not end so well?"
After musing about all the things he loves about clothing, including its connection to history, music and film, he said, "I started thinking about what it would be like to create something more democratic this time without compromising anything about the design or quality, about the stuff we live in every day, this world of products that have become commodity, that actually deserve the sublime."
From there, Sternberg went on to lay out what felt like guiding principles for the label by speaking about "building a perfect world from scratch … a blank slate with a sense of logic and integrity and optimism and purity," and holding forth on the notion of interconnectedness.
What the video didn't provide is much in the way of specifics about the new line. Beyond the name — Entireworld — and the launch date — Monday — there was a passing look at what are presumably pieces from the debut collection. (See the screenshot from the video above.) However, Sternberg's email announcement included a specific set of numbers at the bottom — 34.0522 N 118.2437 W — the latitude and longitude coordinates for the city of Los Angeles.
Which we take as a pretty strong signal that Entireworld is based here in L.A. We'll share additional details about Sternberg's new label as they become available.
For more musings on all things fashion and style, follow me at @ARTschorn.