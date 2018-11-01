Straight from Sephoria, makeup master Natasha Denona offers her top five beauty tips (hint: It's all about the eyes)

Sephoria: House of Beauty at the Majestic Downtown was modeled after a beautiful haunted house of sorts, with colorful, shimmery and glossy surprises waiting around every corner. Within “the house,” guests could roam around the kitchen, the garden, the neighborhood, the living room, the wash room, the library, the beauty closet and more. Each room brimmed with Instagram-worthy installations and impressive displays aimed to tickle the fancies of millennials and beyond, from a larger than life La Mer jar (that supposedly had to be flown in for the event) sitting pretty in the garden, to Tatcha’s Kawachi Fuji- Gardens-inspired skincare room filled floor to ceiling with frothy white and purple faux wisteria flowers designed to resemble the iconic wisteria tunnels of Japan.