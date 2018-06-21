Want your summer wardrobe to stand out? Try these four artist-and-fashion collaborations on for size

COS, the London-based Scandinavian heritage brand, has released a minimalist spring/summer 2018 collection designed with 85-year-old abstract artist Dorothea Rockburne in mind. The new collection includes men’s offerings such as T-shirts ($45) and brogue shoes ($190) as well as women’s selections including canvas sneakers ($79) and a patent bag ($135). The collection was inspired by Rockburne’s analysis of space and geometry, and it pays homage to the artist through its color palette, paper-like quality and draping. The pieces, available at COS Downtown Los Angeles and cosstores.com, were created to celebrate COS’s recent partnership with the Dia Art Foundation and its Rockburne exhibition at Dia:Beacon in New York. About Rockburne’s influence, COS creative director Karin Gustafsson said, “I have admired her work for a long time, but this season, it was really at the forefront as we created these pieces using experimental techniques and playing with precision and tactility to create pieces that reflected some of the key elements of her work.”