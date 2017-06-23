Here's where to find clothes inspired by all of your favorite summer movie superheroes

Forget those larger-than-life roadside billboards. The summer movie hits (and misses), including “Baywatch,” “The Mummy” and “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales,” can now be advertised in a more intimate way — on your body — thanks to several (official and unofficial) fashion collaborations.

Take “Wonder Woman,” the Warner Bros. movie that had a global opening of $223 million at the box office and is acting as the muse for at least a dozen brands ranging from Torrid to Versace. Or what about Disney/Pixar’s “Cars 3,” out June 16, which has its own pop-up shop (or, “pit stop,” you might say) of goods within Sportie LA, an athletic apparel store on Melrose Avenue?

If it seems like an odd pairing — a kids’ movie and adult-sized New Balance sneakers — consider this: The original “Cars” film hit theaters more than 10 years ago, and now millennials with spending power (and a thirst for nostalgia) are willing to wear their fandom on their sleeve — or feet.

But if “Cars” isn’t your style, then pick up the limited-edition “Pirates of the Caribbean” collection from Los Angeles-based Lorac cosmetics or choose heels or a clutch by British brand Charlotte Olympia that were inspired by “Spiderman: Homecoming,” out July 7. All three options offer a vibe that’s more couture than Comic-Con.

Or if you’re seeking a more attainable-but-high-end tie-in, check out London-based Georgia Hardinge’s architectural dress, inspired by “The Mummy” and traditional Egyptian pleating techniques. And don’t forget Los Angeles designer Chris Stamp’s limited-edition, Stampd capsule collection, also inspired by “The Mummy.” Those pieces include a white strapped bomber-style jacket, which looks fashion-forward while being appropriately tied to the film.

Of course, not everyone is getting in on the sartorial fun. “The Emoji Movie,” set for release July 28, has no fashion collaborations to date, though super-fans may already know they can shop jewelry designer Alison Lou’s (unaffiliated) “Emoticore” line of necklaces and earrings starring 14-karat yellow gold smileys with ruby-made heart eyes.

And while critics called “Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie” a standout summer film, DreamWorks has yet to announce any partnerships beyond Sun-Maid raisins. Perhaps, if there’s a sequel, we’ll see the animation studio hop on the bandwagon. For now, here’s a look at some summer movie fashion must-haves.

“Wonder Woman”

(Nuyu)

Comic Print Biker Legging by Nuyu, $105 at wearnuyu.com.

(Torrid)

Her Universe Wonder Woman Themyscria romper, $58.90 at www.torrid.com.

“Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales”

(Lorac)

Pirates of the Caribbean PRO eye shadow palette and cheek palette by Lorac, $52 and $30 at www.loraccosmetics.com.

“Spider-Man: Homecoming”

(Charlotte Olympia)

Spiderweb clutch bag and Spiderweb sandals by Charlotte Olympia, $1,575 and $1,825 at us.charlotteolympia.com starting July 5.

“Cars 3”

(Illest)

“Cars 3” Lightning McQueen crew sweatshirt by Illest, $50 at illestbrand.com.

(New Balance)

Vazee Pace v2 by New Balance, $130 at www.newbalance.com.

“The Mummy”

Mummy Flex bomber. (Stampd)

Mummy Flex bomber, $390 at www.stampd.com.

(Georgia Hardinge)

Mercury dress by Georgia Hardinge, $325 at www.georgiahardinge.co.uk.

(Fallon Jewelry)

Fallon x “The Mummy” Raven Pave collar (available in gold, rhodium and gunmetal) by jewelry designer Dana Lorenz, $475 at fallonjewelry.com.

“Despicable Me 3”

(Puma)

Oversized tee and crew sweatshirt by Puma x Minions, $60 and $150 at baitme.com starting June 28.

