Paris Hilton, Jane Seymour, Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia attend the Colleagues' annual luncheon

In accepting the Champion of Children Award at the annual spring luncheon presented by the nonprofit corporation the Colleagues and fashion house Oscar de la Renta, actress Jane Seymour thanked not only the charitable organization and the design house, but also another of the day’s participants, Paris Hilton .

“Paris, thank you for choosing the same dress,” she joked, referring to the floral Oscar de la Renta design the two women wore. “We will make it to the National Enquirer. I know we will,” said the multiple Emmy and Golden Globe Award-winning actress, seemingly pleased to think that others might learn about the luncheon from a “Who wore it best?” story.

The event

The Oscar de la Renta fall 2018 collection was shown during the Colleagues' 30th annual spring luncheon and Oscar de la Renta fashion show at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills on April 17. Alex J. Berliner / ABImages

The April 17 affair at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel benefited the Children’s Institute Inc., and culminated in the awards presentations and a runway show of Oscar de la Renta’s fall 2018 collection.

The awards

Actor Joe Lando, Seymour’s co-star in “Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman,” introduced the actress, ticking off her many roles, including the James Bond girl Solitaire in “Live and Let Die.”

As a recipient of the honor, Seymour joined a roster that includes former First Ladies Nancy Reagan, Betty Ford and Laura Bush together with her daughters Barbara Pierce Bush and Jenna Bush Hager , former California First Lady Maria Shriver ; Princess Charlene of Monaco, Wallis Annenberg, Audrey Hepburn, Roma Downey, Sophia Loren, Carol Burnett, couples Gloria and James Stewart, Anjelica Huston and Robert Graham, and Annette Bening and Warren Beatty.

The Hilton sisters presented an additional award to Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia, co-creative directors of Oscar de la Renta. “Everyone in Hollywood wants an Oscar,” said Paris Hilton, “but every stylish woman in the world wants to wear the real Oscar.”

The designers

Honorees Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia. Alex J. Berliner / ABImages

In an interview before the luncheon, Garcia described the new line as “light and sophisticated for today’s woman — practical and comfortable.”

“The Oscar woman likes the polished look,” Kim added. “It’s about stripping away unnecessary construction that’s heavy looking so she feels light and modern.”

Said Garcia, “There’s a balance of lightness. We did sheer bustier corsets for ball gowns. So if she feels heavier toward the bottom, she feels light and sexy toward the top.”

The duo also spoke of their evening tops. “Let’s say the New York or L.A. woman would like to attend a social event that is not a black-tie event, but she wants to be dressed up and comfortable. Evening tops have the flexibility to wear with pants.”

The crowd

Nicky Hilton Rothschild, from left, Jane Seymour, Kathy Hilton, Bridgette Gless Keller, Paris Hilton and Eliza Reed Bolen at the Colleagues' 30th annual spring luncheon. Alex J. Berliner / ABImages

Cristina Ferrare hosted the luncheon, also joined onstage by Constance Towers Gavin and Colleagues president Cara Leonetti Esposito. Committee members included sponsors Carolyn Powers and Suzanne Kayne, executive chair Anne Johnson and chairs Jane Ackerman, Lynn Booth, Libby Doheny, Topsy Doheny, Jenny Jones, Bridget Gless Keller, Lauren King, Debbie Lanni, Mary Martin, Mary Milner, Wendy Stark Morrissey, Maty Novia, Marna Schnabel, Stephanie Booth Shafran, Ginny Sydorick and Barbera Thornhill.

The numbers

Actress Katherine Flynn, Jane Seymour's daughter, bids during the live auction at the Colleagues' 30th annual spring luncheon and Oscar de la Renta fashion show at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel. Alex J. Berliner / ABImages

With 650 guests paying from $175 for individual tickets up to $10,000 for tables, plus money raised from a live auction, the luncheon raised more than $750,000. Proceeds will go toward the Children’s Institute’s efforts to protect children from abuse, neglect and domestic and community violence.

Support our journalism Please consider subscribing today to support stories like this one. Get full access to our signature journalism for just 99 cents for the first four weeks. Already a subscriber? Your support makes our work possible. Thank you.

Ellen Olivier is the founder of Society News LA.

image@latimes.com

For fashion news, follow us at @latimesimage on Twitter.