Luxury boutique Traffic Los Angeles blooms at its new digs in the revamped Beverly Center

At its new, expanded location on the sixth floor of the revamped Beverly Center, Traffic Los Angeles has gone back to its roots with men’s and women’s collections reunited under one roof once again. The Moldovans tapped Dixon’s London-based Design Research Studio to put a fresh spin on some of the original design elements from their first space inside the mall. Concrete walls and whitewashed floors received a modern update, along with signature industrial touches from the designer, including globe pendant lamps, corrugated leather-covered walls and a reflective stainless-steel ceiling.