‘La La Land’ costume designer Mary Zophres curates special looks for Trunk Club

The “La La Land” effect is still going strong in fashion post-Oscars season. The Nordstrom-owned styling and shopping concept Trunk Club has linked with Oscar-nominated costume designer Mary Zophres to curate looks inspired by the film with hopes the movie will remind men and women to incorporate color and classic style into their wardrobe (through more shopping, natch).

An invite-only event at Trunk Club’s Los Angeles space on April 11 is timed to the movie’s digital HD release the same day and its home theater release on April 25. Zophres will be on hand to help guest curate looks from Nordstrom during the cocktail-hour event.

A look from Trunk Club’s “La La Land”-inspired edit. WWD A look from Trunk Club’s “La La Land”-inspired edit. A look from Trunk Club’s “La La Land”-inspired edit. (WWD)

The movie’s characters, Mia and Sebastian, played by Best Actress winner Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling, exemplify themes similar to the Trunk Club ethos, according to Zophres: investing in essential pieces and building a timeless and personalized wardrobe.

“So many people have come up to me to say they are in love with the classic silhouette of Mia-Emma’s dresses and how flattering they could be on many figures,” said Zophres. “With Sebastian, we raise the effort in wearing clothes. The effort of putting on trousers with a blazer tells the world you care, and it looks good.”

Linda Bartman, chief marketing officer of Trunk Club, noted that the spring collection could easy transition into fall. “Our customers love the fact they can buy in spring and be versatile. Women are always looking for dresses in the fall and you can add coats, tights and boots to these looks,” she said.

“Nordstrom is a place you know you will find a more classic take on things,” added Zophres. There’s always a place in the store to find a classic silhouette no matter that’s going on in fashion,” Zophres said. Her edit will be available for a limited time to customers who request a “La La Land” trunk via the Trunk Club stylists, though the company left things open ended on future collaborations.

Zophres is currently at work on a series of Western short films called “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs” directed by her frequent collaborators, Joel and Ethan Coen, as well as Oscar-winning “La La Land” director Damien Chazelle’s new project, a Neil Armstrong biopic starring Gosling. Since Western-style clothing and the Sixties era are evergreen fashion themes, there’s a strong chance Zophres will return for more Nordstrom tie-ups.

Caption Preparing for spring gardening Getting your pots ready for spring planting. Getting your pots ready for spring planting. Caption Preparing for spring gardening Getting your pots ready for spring planting. Getting your pots ready for spring planting. Caption Here's Isla Holbox Isla Holbox is a flat, sandy, increasingly popular island off Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula. Why is business booming? Because and a great place to see whale sharks. Isla Holbox is a flat, sandy, increasingly popular island off Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula. Why is business booming? Because and a great place to see whale sharks. Caption America's most Irish city (Video by Mark Boster / Los Angeles Times) (Video by Mark Boster / Los Angeles Times) Caption NoMad collaborates with Curtis Stone Chef Curtis Stone of Gwen and Maude will be making the Gwen chicken burger as part of a collaborative effort with the NoMad food truck during March. The collaboration with various chefs in L.A. will allow NoMad to showcase different burgers, be part of the community and to draw attention to the opening, later this year, of the NoMad hotel downtown. Chef Curtis Stone of Gwen and Maude will be making the Gwen chicken burger as part of a collaborative effort with the NoMad food truck during March. The collaboration with various chefs in L.A. will allow NoMad to showcase different burgers, be part of the community and to draw attention to the opening, later this year, of the NoMad hotel downtown. Caption Why the Margherita pot stickers at Orsa & Winston pop out The Margherita pot stickers at Orsa & Winston pack the flavors of a Margherita pizza in a smaller form. The Margherita pot stickers at Orsa & Winston pack the flavors of a Margherita pizza in a smaller form.

ALSO

The red carpet erupts in cheers for Emma Stone

Oscars 2017 live updates: 'Moonlight' wins best picture after 'La La Land' incorrectly called

Graffiti artist André Saraiva on why he likes 'the vibe and spirit' of L.A. and his new Uniqlo collaboration