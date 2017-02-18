Tom Ford, Jason Derulo, Isla Fisher, Chris Martin and others gather for An Unforgettable Evening in Beverly Hills

As if a finale by Jason Derulo, comedian Tig Notaro as host and presenters as luminous as husband-and-wife Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, Isla Fisher and Elizabeth Hurley didn’t provide enough star power to make the charity event, An Unforgettable Evening, live up to its name, another celebrity name made his entrance.

Chris Martin of Coldplay turned up for a surprise performance.

“Normally, I play here every Thursday,” he joked, sitting at a piano onstage.

Held at the Beverly Wilshire, the Feb. 16 bash presented by Saks Fifth Avenue raised $1.8 million for the Women’s Cancer Research Fund and celebrated the charity’s partnership with the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

Jason Derulo performs during An Unforgettable Evening. Charley Gallay / Getty Images for WCRF Jason Derulo performs during An Unforgettable Evening. Jason Derulo performs during An Unforgettable Evening. (Charley Gallay / Getty Images for WCRF)

Martin began his set just after philanthropists Judy and Leonard Lauder accepted the night’s first award. But rather than delay the post-dessert presentation to fashion designer and Golden Globe-nominated director Tom Ford, the Coldplay frontman insisted after singing Wham!’s 1984 “Wake Me Up Before you Go-Go” on continuing his tribute to George Michael, Leonard Cohen, Prince and David Bowie, as guests dined on their pan-seared chicken breast.

But was Martin’s performance really last-minute? As he descended from the stage, he confirmed that he’d just gotten the request that day.

It was an upbeat evening with Hanks popping up to fill downtime with some humor when a video about the charities’ work suddenly stopped working. He also popped up onstage to offer Martin a tip jar stuffed with bills.

Coldplay's Chris Martin performs songs by George Michael, Leonard Cohen, Prince and David Bowie during An Unforgettable Evening. Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for WCRF Coldplay's Chris Martin performs songs by George Michael, Leonard Cohen, Prince and David Bowie during An Unforgettable Evening. Coldplay's Chris Martin performs songs by George Michael, Leonard Cohen, Prince and David Bowie during An Unforgettable Evening. (Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for WCRF)

“Nice to see Tom come out of his shell,” deadpanned Notaro, the “One Mississippi” star.

On accepting his award, Leonard Lauder first offered that he and Judy had been married just over two years. “Ladies, ladies, for those of you who are single, never give up,” he said, before going on to praise the partnership between WCRF and BCRF, the latter cause founded by his late wife, Evelyn.

Richard Buckley, left, honoree Tom Ford and honorary co-chair Rita Wilson at An Unforgettable Evening on Feb. 16 in Beverly Hills. Emma McIntyre / Getty Images for WCRF Richard Buckley, left, honoree Tom Ford and honorary co-chair Rita Wilson at An Unforgettable Evening on Feb. 16 in Beverly Hills. Richard Buckley, left, honoree Tom Ford and honorary co-chair Rita Wilson at An Unforgettable Evening on Feb. 16 in Beverly Hills. (Emma McIntyre / Getty Images for WCRF)

“Breast cancer knows no political boundaries, knows no political parties. Everyone gets it,” continued the chairman emeritus of Estee Lauder. “My pledge to my family — and you are all my family tonight — is that we are going to prevent and cure breast cancer in our lifetime thanks to all of you.”

During his turn at the podium, Ford said, “I’ve lost two close friends in just the last three months, and that’s two too many.” He then added, “Let all of us have the courage to stand up for the things that really matter in life and in this country and in this world, including health care, because all women and — yes, of course, men, too — deserve the best chance to live their lives as freely, openly and as courageously and as unforgettably for as long as humanly possible.”

Isla Fisher attends An Unforgettable Evening at the Beverly Wilshire in Beverly Hills. Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for WCRF Isla Fisher attends An Unforgettable Evening at the Beverly Wilshire in Beverly Hills. Isla Fisher attends An Unforgettable Evening at the Beverly Wilshire in Beverly Hills. (Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for WCRF)

Closing out the evening, Derulo delivered a four-song set of “Trumpets,” “Wiggle,” “Talk Dirty” and “Want to Want Me.”

WCRF co-founders Rita Wilson (also an honorary chair), Quinn Ezralow, Marion Laurie, Kelly Chapman Meyer and Jamie Tisch welcomed more than 500 guests, having tickets priced from $1,500 to $15,000. Among others attending were Victoria Justice, Amber Valletta, Martin Short, Eugene Levy, Erin Andrews, Gina Gershon, Jessica Hart, Lisa Kudrow and Tom Arnold.

Nat King Cole Award Recipients Leonard Lauder, left, and wife Judy Lauder attend An Unforgettable Evening. Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for WCRF Nat King Cole Award Recipients Leonard Lauder, left, and wife Judy Lauder attend An Unforgettable Evening. Nat King Cole Award Recipients Leonard Lauder, left, and wife Judy Lauder attend An Unforgettable Evening. (Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for WCRF)

Ellen Olivier is the founder of SocietyNewsLA.

