Michelle Obama talks hope, gender equality and running for president at United State of Women Summit

"This work is gonna be here, but being alive, you living and thriving, that's how you speak truth to power," Burke said. "'Cause they tried to kill us, y'all. They tried to take us out. They tried to tell us that we can't. And so if you don't campaign, if you don't join nothing, if you don't volunteer nowhere, I want you to live — and let your living, let your existence, be resistance."