Vogue magazine launches Snapchat Discover channel

Just two days shy of New York Fashion Week’s official kickoff, Vogue has driven its stake further in the digital realm. The publication, which has expanded its digital push in recent years, lifted the curtain on its new Snapchat Discover channel earlier today.

Kicking off the first batch of features to be released on the social platform is “The 5 Rules of the U.S. Open According to Anna Wintour,” which shows the publication’s editor in chief and resident tennis aficionado on location at the games in Queens. Among the tips she shares are, “Don’t forget to wear your sunglasses, especially if the male players insist on wearing those ugly fluorescent colors,” “Skip those fuchsia pink ribbons around your ankles, unless, of course, your name is Serena Williams,” and the first negative review of the season — regarding Arthur Ashe stadium’s new retractable roof: “Great for Hurricane Hermione [sic], but sounds like a nightclub,” the sunglasses-clad editor tells Vogue’s Snapchat followers. The story’s subtitles editor seems to have confused Hurricane Hermine for Harry Potter’s sidekick.

Following the U.S. Open story is a range of other features, from “Kim Kardashian West Gets Real During a Game of Would You Rather?” and a bevy of NYFW related content — “15 Reasons to Be Excited for New York Fashion Week,” “Why You Should Sweat It Out in an Infrared Sauna,” and in the spirit of their September cover star Kendall Jenner, “On the Eve of Fashion Week, Get the Kendall Catwalk Strut.”

Luckily for Vogue, the Kardashian-Jenner clan runs deep, ripe for plenty future features — the channel will unveil new content twice a week, on Tuesdays and Fridays.