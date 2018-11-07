Wrangler and Lyric Culture take it up an octave with Bohemian Rhapsody denim collection

Wrangler the American denim company long known for its durable jeans and workwear clothing is spicing things up with a new Bohemian Rhapsody collection in collaboration with music lifestyle brand Lyric Culture that is available exclusively on Wrangler’s website, and includes an assortment of limited-edition T-shirts, sweatshirts, denim shirts, jeans and outerwear.
The Bohemian Rhapsody collection is inspired by the late British singer-songwriter and record producer Freddie Mercury, best known as the lead vocalist of the rock band Queen. The collection comes on the heels of the release of 20th Century Fox’s Freddie Mercury biopic of the same name that opened in first place over the weekend with $50 million — well above analyst predictions of $35 million, according to figures from measurement firm ComScore.
The apparel in the collection maintains Wrangler’s longstanding affinity to sturdy denim/clothing but pops and fizzes with the additional adornment of Queen lyrics emblazoned across the front and/or back of the garments, including such well-known lines as “Don’t Stop Me Now I’m Having Such a Good Time,” “We are the Champions,” “Galileo Galileo Figaro Magnifico” and “Killer Queen.” Prices range from $39 to $159, and sizing comes in men’s, women’s and unisex options.
“For more than 70 years, Wrangler has been celebrating great music,” said Jenni Broyles, vice president and general manager of Wrangler Modern Lifestyle. “And this collection showcases how deeply rooted the brand is within the culture of rock stars and music legends like Freddie Mercury.”
And, with Freddie Mercury rising in the pop-culture consciousness thanks to the new film, Wrangler and Lyric Culture have made it even easier to pay homage to the king of Queen.