Gucci's new men's capsule collection for Mr Porter to debut in mid-May

Alessandro Michele is preparing for an encore at Yoox Net-a-porter Group, launching Gucci’s first capsule men’s collection with Mr Porter, WWD has learned. The 43-piece collection, which will debut on May 18, comes a year after Gucci collaborated on a similar project with Net-a-porter.

“Our customer has truly embraced the new direction of Gucci under the creative direction of Alessandro Michele, and we wanted to reward them with something unique,” said Toby Bateman, managing director of Mr Porter.

He said the site already does a brisk business “across the Gucci range, from the iconic pieces through to the tailored clothing. Given the influence Gucci and Alessandro are having in respect of global trendsetting, it seemed to be a natural next collaboration for us.”

Bateman added that Gucci has a knack for appealing to a wide range of customers.

“There is something for each type of Mr Porter customer. The logo print hoodie and Ts appeal to the younger, more urban guy, while a classic Horsebit loafer will last and wear a lifetime for the discerning, slightly older one.”

The collection runs across ready-to-wear, shoes and accessories, and includes the house’s textures and fabrics in a color palette of zesty oranges and yellows, azure blues and bordeaux reds. Bateman said it’s inspired by “urbanism and self-expression,” and anchored in classic tailoring silhouettes and eccentric sportswear.

The Gucci bee, tiger, skeleton and cat motifs are ever-present, emblazoned across the body of a blazer or pocket of a pair of washed jeans.

The collection includes a lilac fil coupé shirt, a wool jacquard bee crewneck sweater, a blueberry-colored technical jersey jacket with paisley print and an embroidered tiger, and a pair of Horsebit loafers in a GG wallpaper print in mimosa.

There are also basics such as blue-washed, five-pocket jeans, preppy tailored jackets and trousers along with two formal suits. Small accessories include bracelets, cufflinks, ties, watches and scarves.

A yellow Gucci label will feature across each rtw piece, unique to this exclusive capsule collection.

Prices range from 140 pounds or $200 to 2,030 pounds or $3,350.

The campaign will appear across the site’s social media, e-mail and app platforms, culminating with an exclusive Mr Porter x Gucci video shot on location in London.

Last May, Michele created a one-off, 20-piece collection of rtw, shoes and accessories for Net-a-porter. It was the first exclusive capsule that Michele did as creative director of Gucci, and was part of an ongoing strategy by Net to break out top performers, superbrands and emerging stars and give them special recognition on the site.

“We are pleased to build on the success of our exclusive capsule collection for Net-a-porter last year with a new capsule, this time for Mr Porter,” said Marco Bizzarri, president and chief executive officer Gucci.

For that collaboration Michele whipped up an exclusive rose print inspired by a 19th-century tapestry, which appeared on pieces such as a three-quarter sleeve scarf blouse with pearl GG buttons and a pleated skirt with nude lining, both done in double silk georgette.

Caption Preparing for spring gardening Getting your pots ready for spring planting. Getting your pots ready for spring planting. Caption Preparing for spring gardening Getting your pots ready for spring planting. Getting your pots ready for spring planting. Caption Here's Isla Holbox Isla Holbox is a flat, sandy, increasingly popular island off Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula. Why is business booming? Because and a great place to see whale sharks. Isla Holbox is a flat, sandy, increasingly popular island off Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula. Why is business booming? Because and a great place to see whale sharks. Caption America's most Irish city (Video by Mark Boster / Los Angeles Times) (Video by Mark Boster / Los Angeles Times) Caption NoMad collaborates with Curtis Stone Chef Curtis Stone of Gwen and Maude will be making the Gwen chicken burger as part of a collaborative effort with the NoMad food truck during March. The collaboration with various chefs in L.A. will allow NoMad to showcase different burgers, be part of the community and to draw attention to the opening, later this year, of the NoMad hotel downtown. Chef Curtis Stone of Gwen and Maude will be making the Gwen chicken burger as part of a collaborative effort with the NoMad food truck during March. The collaboration with various chefs in L.A. will allow NoMad to showcase different burgers, be part of the community and to draw attention to the opening, later this year, of the NoMad hotel downtown. Caption Why the Margherita pot stickers at Orsa & Winston pop out The Margherita pot stickers at Orsa & Winston pack the flavors of a Margherita pizza in a smaller form. The Margherita pot stickers at Orsa & Winston pack the flavors of a Margherita pizza in a smaller form.

ALSO

Graffiti artist André Saraiva on why he likes 'the vibe and spirit' of L.A. and his new Uniqlo collaboration

Barbra Streisand takes Trump administration to task during Simon Wiesenthal Center humanitarian award dinner

On scene: Kim Kardashian West, Nick Jonas, Paris Jackson and Nicki Minaj at Fashion Los Angeles Awards