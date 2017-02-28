Alexander Wang, Adidas to release second collection of streetwear looks

The second bundle of Alexander Wang’s designs for Adidas Originals will be released to retail Wednesday.

On March 1, select global retailers will sell the 14-piece collection. Initial stockists include Barneys in New York, Colette in Paris, Boon the Shop in Seoul, Antonioli in Milan, Storm in Copenhagen, Joyce in Hong Kong and Dover Street Market in Tokyo.

A wider release in Adidas Originals and Alexander Wang stores, as well as online, is scheduled for March 4.

Named the Flip Pack, the sophomore collection includes crop tops, track suits, shorts and footwear. Designs are offered in black, indigo and maroon.

The collection’s promotional imagery features Madonna’s son Rocco Ritchie. He is flanked by Wang muses Hanne Gaby Odiele, Binx Walton and Lexi Boling.

The campaign was shot by Juergen Teller, with creative direction by Ferdinando Verderi. Looks were styled by Karl Templer.

The first round of Wang’s collaboration with Adidas Originals was unleashed in a buy-it-now fashion, following his spring 2017 runway show. It was comprised of nine pieces: including T-shirts, sweatshirts and hoodies emblazoned with Adidas’ iconic trefoil logo.

Shoppers in London, Tokyo and New York were instructed to visit “pop-truck” retail environs where merch was sold on wheels. Much of the merchandise sold out.

Wang’s Adidas Originals collaboration includes a total 84 designs. Further drops are expected throughout the season, in a fashion similar to Rihanna’s Fenty business model.

The designer has experience in this field. Wang’s past collaborations have proven to be successful, most notably, his partnership with H&M in 2014, which drew enormous crows at H&M stores in Europe and the U.S. Wang is in the midst of a Pop-In Shop campaign with Nordstrom, which is selling limited-edition pieces from his current collection, as well as specialty items, such as shot glasses emblazoned with words like “strict,” “girls” and “tender.”

Caption Danny Trejo's vegan cauliflower taco Actor Danny Trejo's restaurant, Trejo's Cantina, serves up a healthful and tasty vegan taco -- roasted cauliflower and grilled corn with cashews. Actor Danny Trejo's restaurant, Trejo's Cantina, serves up a healthful and tasty vegan taco -- roasted cauliflower and grilled corn with cashews. Caption Danny Trejo's vegan cauliflower taco Actor Danny Trejo's restaurant, Trejo's Cantina, serves up a healthful and tasty vegan taco -- roasted cauliflower and grilled corn with cashews. Actor Danny Trejo's restaurant, Trejo's Cantina, serves up a healthful and tasty vegan taco -- roasted cauliflower and grilled corn with cashews. Caption Creating a fitness and overall health plan with your doctor Steven Wilson, a doctor in the MDVIP network made up of concierge physicians, creates an annual “business plan” for improving each patient’s overall health. Steven Wilson, a doctor in the MDVIP network made up of concierge physicians, creates an annual “business plan” for improving each patient’s overall health. Caption Shalita Grant's fitness philosophy Actress Shalita Grant talks about health and exercise. (Video by Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times) Actress Shalita Grant talks about health and exercise. (Video by Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times) Caption Toughest L.A. workouts: Training Mates Toughest L.A. workouts: Training Mates Toughest L.A. workouts: Training Mates Caption E-bikes are all the rage. Here's why: Michelle and Dennis Madden of Irvine show us their e-bikes. (Video by Allen J. Schaben) Michelle and Dennis Madden of Irvine show us their e-bikes. (Video by Allen J. Schaben)

ALSO

A retro rewind and glamorous gowns for the ages at the Oscars

Before the Oscars, Ruth Negga opens up about fashion and the future

From album art to cannabis containers, L.A. graphic artist Neville Garrick has designs on preserving Bob Marley's legacy