Mushroom-made fashion authority Aniela Hoitink talks global change-sparked innovation

Four years ago Hoinik started working with mycelium — mushroom roots, but it took two years to figure out a way to create a flexible material. The trick was to figure out how to avoid the brittleness that is a result of drying it. The second step was how to make materials from it without having a standard supply chain. Combined with 3-D technology, they've found a way to produce custom-made clothes out of this new natural fiber without the need to cut and sew. Once her designs are worn out, the garments are meant to be buried in the ground to decompose. "I thought it was an opportunity to look at a way we look at the production of textiles, and garments," she said, adding that the first dress she developed two years ago generated a lot of interest.