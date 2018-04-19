If Anna Wintour leaves Vogue, who will take over? Here are a few guesses

The Millennial anti-makeup makeup queen who managed to not only convince VC investors and a whole generation that the best way to achieve shiny, sweaty, natural faces is by buying her minimally packaged products but also to convince well-established names in fashion to open up their medicine cabinets for all to see. If anyone has a shot at keeping print alive while focusing on digital, betting on someone who went from "The Hills" and an assistant gig at Vogue to starting her own multimillion dollar business — all before 30 — isn't the worst idea. If she wanted to sell out completely and go on to a new chapter, this might be it.