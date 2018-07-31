Anna Wintour to remain with Vogue and Condé Nast ‘indefinitely’

So why all of the talk? Yes, it’s summer and hot weather can do odd things to people, but there has been so much talk of not only Wintour’s exit, but of what she was to be doing “next” – with a consensus even starting to form around the notion that she would get more into politics, either here or in her native England. As one of the last remaining Old Guard editors, a few of whom made it through magazines’ Nineties heyday only to find themselves bombarded by the Internet and Instagram and the victims of many a cost-cutting round, it could be a simple case of default.