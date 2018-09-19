Aquazzura fetes second collaboration with Claudia Schiffer

“If they are great shoes, you shouldn’t have to suffer, that’s the whole point,” echoed the designer. “I love women and for me it’s so important — if you don’t feel good, you don’t really look good….So for me it’s very important to have a balance and to mix both. The shoe first needs to be gorgeous because if it’s not beautiful you’re not even going to try it on, but once you are, you want to walk in it, live in it and enjoy it to have a good memory of the shoe and also to come back to buy another pair.”